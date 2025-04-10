4 Best and Worst Magnesium Supplements Revealed by Experts

Lifestyle
Choosing the right magnesium supplement can significantly impact your health, so opt for highly bioavailable forms and avoid less effective options like magnesium oxide.
This supplement is highly bioavailable and promotes relaxation, making it ideal for better sleep and reduced anxiety.
Known for its ability to cross the blood-brain barrier, it enhances cognitive functions like memory and focus.
This formula is effective for relieving constipation and improving digestive health due to its high absorption rate.
With poor absorption rates, magnesium oxide is less effective for raising magnesium levels and is not recommended by experts.
Magnesium is vital for muscle and nerve function, heart health, and maintaining energy levels, making supplementation crucial for those with deficiencies.
