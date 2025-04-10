Lifestyle

4 Best and Worst Magnesium Supplements Revealed by Experts

Image credits: Freepik

Magnesium Supplements

Choosing the right magnesium supplement can significantly impact your health, so opt for highly bioavailable forms and avoid less effective options like magnesium oxide.

Image credits: Freepik

Magnesium Glycinate

This supplement is highly bioavailable and promotes relaxation, making it ideal for better sleep and reduced anxiety.

 

Image credits: Freepik

Magnesium L-Threonate

Known for its ability to cross the blood-brain barrier, it enhances cognitive functions like memory and focus.

Image credits: Freepik

Magnesium Citrate

This formula is effective for relieving constipation and improving digestive health due to its high absorption rate.

Image credits: Freepik

Magnesium Oxide

With poor absorption rates, magnesium oxide is less effective for raising magnesium levels and is not recommended by experts.

Image credits: Freepik

Importance of Magnesium Supplements

Magnesium is vital for muscle and nerve function, heart health, and maintaining energy levels, making supplementation crucial for those with deficiencies.

Image credits: Freepik

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: 5 auspicious offerings for Bajrangbali

IPL Match Outfit: Jasmin Walia Bodycon Dress for Camera Focus

Summer Fitness: Ideal Duration for Walking to Gain Maximum Benefits

5 Simple Daily Activities to Reduce Cortisol Levels Naturally