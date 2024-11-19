Lifestyle

Saffron to Caviar: 6 most EXPENSIVE foods in the World

Check out the most expensive food items from Saffron to Caviar. Check the full list here

Saffron

It is the most expensive spice. It sells at approximately $5000 per Kilogram

White Truffles

White truffles grow mostly in Italy. It can cost upto $3000 per kilogram

Beluga Caviar

This is sourced from the Beluga sturgeon, it costs approximately $5000 per kilogram

Bluefin Tuna

It is one of the most expensive sea-foods in the world. One single fish sells for millions at auctions

Japanese Mushroom

Japanese Mushroom's are priced at $1000 per kilogram. It is scarcely available

Kopi Luwak

Kopi Luwak, the world's most expensive coffee, is made from beans eaten and excreted by civets. This unique fermentation process enhances the coffee's flavor

