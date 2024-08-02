Lifestyle

International Beer Day 2024: 7 places in Bengaluru to enjoy Beer

Celebrate International Beer Day 2024 in Bengaluru, monsoon rains add a special charm to your beer-drinking experience. Discover the best spots in the city to enjoy a chilled brew

Toit Brewpub

Toit Brewpub, a Bengaluru favorite, offers a wide range of craft beers brewed in-house. Enjoy their seasonal monsoon brews alongside delicious pizza and burgers

Arbor Brewing Company

Arbor Brewing Company combines a relaxed atmosphere with excellent craft beers and hearty dishes. The cozy indoor seating is ideal for enjoying their signature brews

The Humming Tree

For a unique experience, head to The Humming Tree. Known for its artistic vibe, it features a selection of local craft beers and offers live music sessions

The Biere Club

With its extensive range of beers, The Biere Club is a top choice for beer enthusiasts. Their classic brews and innovative new options are perfect for sipping

The High Spirits

The High Spirits is renowned for lively atmosphere, variety of craft beers. The outdoor seating area is a great spot to enjoy brew as you listen to live music and watch the rains

Pecos

Pecos has been a staple in Bengaluru’s beer scene for decades. Its retro ambiance and affordable beers make it a favorite spot for locals to relax and enjoy a drink

The 13th Floor

Located atop a high-rise, The 13th Floor offers panoramic views of Bengaluru’s skyline. The serene setting, combined with their selection of fine beers, creates a perfect backdrop

