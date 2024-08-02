Lifestyle

International Beer Day 2024: 7 types of Beer you can sip THIS Monsoon

This Monsoon, explore a diverse range of brews that complement the rainy season's cozy vibe. From crisp ales to rich stouts, discover seven delightful beers to sip and savor

Image credits: Pixabay

Belgian Witbier

Belgian Witbier is a light, refreshing wheat beer infused with citrus peel and coriander. Its zesty notes and cloudy appearance make it ideal for sipping during the monsoon

Image credits: Pixabay

German Hefeweizen

German Hefeweizen is fruity, banana-clove wheat beer known for its creamy texture and golden hue. Its rich flavors and refreshing qualities make it perfect for enjoying the monsoon

Image credits: Pixabay

American Pale Ale (APA)

American Pale Ale features a balanced mix of hoppy bitterness and caramel sweetness. Its medium body and crisp finish are perfect for the monsoon season

Image credits: Pixabay

Irish Stout

Irish Stout, with its deep, roasted malt flavors, creamy mouthfeel, is a comforting choice for monsoon. Its rich, dark color, smooth texture make it a great companion during rains

Image credits: Pixabay

English Porter

English Porter offers robust flavors of chocolate and coffee, combined with a smooth, malty body. Its warming qualities make it an excellent choice for enjoying the monsoon

Image credits: Pixabay

Saison

Saison is a farmhouse ale with a unique blend of spicy, fruity, and earthy notes. Its effervescence and complex flavors are perfect for the monsoon

Image credits: Pixabay

Session IPA

Session IPA is a lower-alcohol IPA with bright hop flavors and a crisp finish. It’s ideal for extended sipping during the monsoon, providing a burst of hoppy goodness

Image credits: Pixabay
