Samosa to Pakora: 6 tasty Chicken snacks in Punjab

Lifestyle
A fusion of yummy chicken tikka filling inside samosa is a tasty chicken snack of Punjab. Here are 6 tasty Chicken snacks in Punjab.
A popular Punjabi street food, chicken leg pieces are marinated in spices mix and deep fried served with green chutney.
A fresh twist on classic spring roll, these spring rolls are filled with spicy and creamy butter chicken filling and fried.
Samosas filled with minced chicken keema, onions with spices are perfect for evening tea snack.
Minced chicken, mixed with spices and grilled on skewers, is a tasty snack, chicken kofta kebabs.
Tandoori marinated chicken pieces coated in chickpea flour batter gets fried to make a crunchy and delicious snack named Tandoori Chicken Pakora.