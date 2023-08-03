Lifestyle

Samosa to Pakora: 6 tasty Chicken snacks in Punjab

A fusion of yummy chicken tikka filling inside samosa is a tasty chicken snack of Punjab. Here are 6 tasty Chicken snacks in Punjab.

Image credits: Image: Pexels

Amritsari fried Chicken

A popular Punjabi street food, chicken leg pieces are marinated in spices mix and deep fried served with green chutney.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Butter Chicken Spring Roll

A fresh twist on classic spring roll, these spring rolls are filled with spicy and creamy butter chicken filling and fried.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Chicken Keema Samosa

Samosas filled with minced chicken keema, onions with spices are perfect for evening tea snack.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Chicken Kofta Kebabs

Minced chicken, mixed with spices and grilled on skewers, is a tasty snack, chicken kofta kebabs.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Tandoori Chicken Pakora

Tandoori marinated chicken pieces coated in chickpea flour batter gets fried to make a crunchy and delicious snack named Tandoori Chicken Pakora.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
Find Next One