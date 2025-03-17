Astronaut Food in Space: Sunita Williams' Diet Revealed

Lifestyle
Sunita Williams is returning to Earth on March 18 after spending more than 600 days in space. If you're wondering about her diet in the spaceship, let's find out...
Astronauts need to consume more calories in the spaceship. Sunita Williams needs to take 5000 calories a day to gain weight.
Sunita Williams' diet includes freeze-dried fruits, milk powder, and frozen food, which are sent to her every 3 months.
Whatever food is sent into space, zero gravity is definitely taken into account. It is cooked at zero gravity and sent through spacecraft missions.
According to NASA, an astronaut is sent 1.7 kilograms of food a day, which includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and some snacks.
A space station is built in the spaceship to store food, where extra food is stored. Here, the food remains fresh for a long time.
Sunita Williams keeps her diet balanced. She consumes nutritious things rich in protein in the spaceship. She definitely includes roasted chicken and tuna fish in her diet.
PM Modi's Unique Perspective on Life: The 1+1 Principle
Latest Gold Stud Earrings Designs and Prices for Women
7 ways to boost your memory and learn well for exams
Flattering Lehenga Choli Designs for Broad Shoulders & Heavy Bust