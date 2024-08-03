Lifestyle

Indiranagar to Koramangala-7 areas for high rental income in Bangalore

Here are seven areas known for potentially high rental income.

Image credits: Freepik

Koramangala

Known for its commercial hubs, proximity to tech parks, and vibrant lifestyle.

Image credits: Freepik

Indiranagar

Offers a mix of residential and commercial spaces, good connectivity, and lifestyle amenities.

Image credits: Freepik

Whitefield

Major IT hub with a growing residential demand due to tech companies.

Image credits: Freepik

HSR Layout

Well-planned residential area with good connectivity and amenities.

Image credits: Freepik

Electronic City

IT and tech-driven area with a significant rental demand.

Image credits: Freepik

JP Nagar

Established residential locality with proximity to commercial areas.

Image credits: Freepik

Marathahalli

Close to IT parks and commercial zones, leading to high rental demand.

Image credits: Freepik
