Lifestyle

THIS Country follows a 13-month calender; 7 unique things to know

Ethiopia uses a distinct 13-month calendar, the Ethiopian or Ge'ez calendar, featuring unique features traditions. Explore 7 fascinating aspects of this unique timekeeping system

Image credits: Pixabay

Structure and Months

The Ethiopian calendar consists of 12 months with 30 days each, an additional month, Pagumē, which has 5 or 6 days depending on whether it's leap year

Image credits: Pixabay

New Year Celebration

Ethiopian New Year, known as Enkutatash, is celebrated on September 11th or 12th in Gregorian calendar. This marks start of new year, is celebrated with traditional music, dances

Image credits: Pixabay

Leap Year Cycle

Ethiopian leap years occur every four years, similar to Gregorian system. However, additional day is added to Pagumē, making it 6-day month in leap years, unlike Gregorian February

Image credits: Pixabay

Calendar Alignment

The Ethiopian calendar is approximately 7-8 years behind the Gregorian calendar. For instance, while it's 2024 in the Gregorian calendar, it's 2016 in Ethiopia

Image credits: Pixabay

Religious Significance

The calendar has deep religious significance, particularly in the Ethiopian Orthodox Church. Major religious festivals such as Timkat and Meskel are determined by this calendar

Image credits: Pixabay

Unique Week Structure

The Ethiopian week has 7 days, but each day is named differently from Gregorian calendar. For instance, Sunday is called "Be'alu" (First Day), Saturday is "Kidane Meheret"

Image credits: Pixabay

Historical Origins

The Ethiopian calendar is based on the Coptic calendar, which itself is derived from the ancient Egyptian calendar. It reflects Ethiopia's long historical and cultural heritage

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One