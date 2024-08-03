World Breastfeeding Week: 7 benefits of breastfeeding for mother, baby

Health
Breast milk provides the perfect balance of nutrients, including proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals, essential for a baby's growth and development.
Colostrum, the first milk produced after childbirth, is rich in antibodies and white blood cells, providing a newborn with its first dose of immune protection.
Breast milk contains hormones that help regulate the baby's appetite and energy balance, contributing to a healthy weight gain pattern.
Studies suggest that breastfeeding is linked to higher IQ scores and better cognitive development in children.
The physical closeness and eye contact during breastfeeding promote a sense of security and attachment, which are essential for the baby's emotional development.
Breastfeeding offers several health benefits for mothers, including a reduced risk of certain cancers, type 2 diabetes, and postpartum depression.
Breastfeeding is cost-effective and convenient, requiring no preparation, sterilization, or cost associated with formula feeding.