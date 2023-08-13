Lifestyle

Curd recipes: 5 quick and flavorful recipes for all occasions

Curd Dip (Tzatziki)

Inspired by Mediterranean flavors, tzatziki is a dip made with curd, grated cucumber, garlic, dill, and a splash of lemon juice. Enjoy it with pita bread or as a dip for veggies.

Cucumber Raita

Mix grated cucumber, curd, and spices to create a cooling and flavorful raita. This side dish complements spicy meals and adds a refreshing element to your plate.

Curd Dessert (Shrikhand)

A traditional Indian dessert, shrikhand is made by straining curd to remove excess whey and then mixing it with sugar and aromatic spices like cardamom and saffron.

Frozen Curd Treat (Frozen Yogurt)

Blend curd with your choice of fruits, freeze the mixture, and enjoy a guilt-free frozen yogurt treat that's rich in probiotics and low in added sugars.

Curd Rice

Curd rice is a South Indian dish where cooked rice is mixed with curd, seasoned with spices, and often garnished with a tadka of mustard seeds, curry leaves, and asafoetida.

