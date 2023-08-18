Lifestyle

Indian Coffee House to Flurys: 7 nostalgic Food places in Kolkata

These nostalgic food places not only serve delectable dishes but also offer a glimpse into Kolkata's rich culinary heritage and its enduring love affair with flavors from the past.

Indian Coffee House

A hub for intellectuals since the 1950s, this coffee house offers affordable snacks, a strong cup of coffee, and an atmosphere that captures the city's cultural essence.

Mitra Cafe

Operating since 1920, this cafe is renowned for its mutton cutlet and chicken stew. Its vintage interiors and classic menu create an authentic nostalgic experience.

Putiram

Established in 1859, this sweet shop is famous for its traditional Bengali sweets like 'shor bhaja' and 'langcha'. It's a beloved name in Kolkata's sweet heritage.

Nizam's

The century-old Nizam's is famed for its 'Kathi Rolls', a Kolkata street food staple. Its simple yet delectable offerings hold a special place in locals' hearts.

Ganguram Sweets

Since 1885, Ganguram Sweets has been delighting Kolkata with its traditional sweets, particularly 'Sandesh' and 'Rasgulla', invoking a sense of culinary nostalgia.

Peter Cat

This legendary restaurant, established in the 1960s, is celebrated for its iconic 'Chelo Kebabs' and retro interiors that transport diners to a different era.

Flurys

This iconic tearoom established in 1927 is known for its English breakfast, exquisite pastries, and nostalgic ambiance. It's a symbol of old-world charm and refined elegance.

