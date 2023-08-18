6 food items you should not store in refrigerator

Lifestyle
Onions thrive in a well-ventilated environment, and the moisture in the fridge can lead to mushiness and an off-putting smell. Store in a cool, dry place with good air circulation.
Tomatoes are sensitive to cold temperatures, which can alter their texture and flavor. Refrigeration can make them mealy and dull in taste.
Storing in the fridge can lead to a change in starch content and a gritty texture when cooked. Keep them in a cool, dry, and dark place to prevent sprouting and spoilage.
Unripe avocados benefit from staying out of the fridge to ripen fully. Once ripe, you can refrigerate them to slow down the ripening process and extend their usability.
The moisture in the fridge can cause coffee beans to absorb unwanted flavors and aromas. It is best stored in an airtight container at room temperature.
Honey is naturally resistant to spoilage, and refrigeration can cause it to crystallize. Store honey at room temperature in a dry place, away from direct sunlight.