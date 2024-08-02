Lifestyle

Goa to Bangalore-7 best cities in India to enjoy craft Beer

Here are seven cities in India where you can enjoy craft beer

Bangalore

Known as the craft beer capital of India, Bangalore boasts numerous microbreweries like Toit, Windmills Craftworks, and Arbor Brewing Company.

Mumbai

Mumbai's craft beer scene is thriving with popular spots such as The White Owl, Doolally Taproom, and Brewbot

Delhi

The capital city offers a variety of craft beer options with breweries like The Beer Cafe, Ministry of Beer, and Delhi Brewing Company.

Gurgaon

Known for its many microbreweries, Gurgaon features popular spots like 7 Degrees Brauhaus, Manhattan Brewery, and Adda by Striker.

Goa

Goa's relaxed vibe is complemented by its craft beer offerings at places like Susegado Microbrewery, Goa Brewing Co., and Arbor Brewing Company Goa.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad's craft beer scene is growing with breweries like Prost Brewpub, Zero40 Brewing, and Over the Moon.

