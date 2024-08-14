Lifestyle

Hyderabadi to Ambur Biryani-7 popular Biryani in South India

Here are seven popular biryanis from South India, each with its distinct flavour and style.

Image credits: Getty

Chettinad Biryani (Tamil Nadu)

Thalassery Biryani (Kerala) - Made with fragrant kaima rice, this biryani is known for its unique blend of spices and ghee.
 

Image credits: social media

Image credits: social media

Ambur Biryani (Tamil Nadu)

A mildly spiced biryani with short-grain rice typically served with raita.

Image credits: social media

Hyderabadi Biryani

Aromatic and spicy, made with basmati rice, tender meat, and saffron.

Image credits: social media

Donne Biryani (Karnataka)

Served in a leaf bowl (donne), this biryani is known for its rich, peppery flavour and moist texture.

Image credits: social media

Dindigul Biryani (Tamil Nadu)

Prepared with small-grain seeraga samba rice, this biryani has a tangy twist from the use of curd and lemon.

Image credits: pexels

Bhatkali Biryani (Karnataka)

A coastal biryani with layers of meat and rice flavoured with spices, onions, and tomatoes.
 

Image credits: Pexels
