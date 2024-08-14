Lifestyle

Ilish Bhapa to Paturi-7 Ilish dishes to enjoy in Monsoon

Here are seven excellent Ilish mach recipes for the rainy months.

Image credits: Getty

Ilish Bhapa

Steamed Hilsa cooked in a mustard paste with green chilies and coconut.

Image credits: Instagram

Doi Ilish

Hilsa cooked in a creamy yoghurt-based gravy with spices.

Image credits: Getty

Ilish Macher Jhol

A light, soupy curry with Hilsa, potatoes, and green chillies.
 

Image credits: Getty

Ilish Macher Paturi

Hilsa marinated in mustard and wrapped in banana leaves before steaming.

Image credits: our own

Ilish Pulao

Aromatic rice cooked with Hilsa, flavored with spices and saffron.

Image credits: pexels

Sorse Ilish

Hilsa cooked in a rich mustard sauce with a hint of green chillies.

Image credits: Getty

Ilish Macher Tok

A tangy Hilsa curry made with tamarind and jaggery.

Image credits: Getty
