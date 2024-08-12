Independence Day 2024: Red Fort to India Gate, parade places in Delhi

Lifestyle
The central venue for the Independence Day parade, where the Prime Minister delivers the annual speech.
Historically a major site for ceremonial parades and events, though recent changes have shifted some activities.
An iconic landmark often associated with national celebrations, though not the main parade venue.
A significant area near the Rashtrapati Bhavan used for various official parades and events.
The official residence of the President of India, often involved in ceremonial events around Independence Day.
Occasionally used for large-scale public gatherings and celebrations related to Independence Day.