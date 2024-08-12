Lifestyle

Independence Day 2024: Red Fort to India Gate, parade places in Delhi

Red Fort (Lal Qila)

The central venue for the Independence Day parade, where the Prime Minister delivers the annual speech.

Rajpath (now Kartavya Path)

Historically a major site for ceremonial parades and events, though recent changes have shifted some activities.

India Gate

An iconic landmark often associated with national celebrations, though not the main parade venue.

Vijay Chowk

 A significant area near the Rashtrapati Bhavan used for various official parades and events.

Rashtrapati Bhavan

The official residence of the President of India, often involved in ceremonial events around Independence Day.

National Stadium

Occasionally used for large-scale public gatherings and celebrations related to Independence Day.

