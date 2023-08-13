Hairfall remedy: 7 homemade hair masks you need to try

Lifestyle
Fenugreek seeds stimulate hair growth, and amla is rich in vitamin C. Soak fenugreek seeds overnight, blend with amla powder to form a paste.
Eggs are rich in protein, while olive oil adds moisture. Whisk an egg with a tablespoon of olive oil, apply the mixture to your scalp and hair, leave it on for 30 minutes.
Yogurt is packed with probiotics that nourish the scalp, and bananas provide vitamins to promote hair health. Blend a ripe banana with yogurt, apply the mixture to your hair.
Aloe vera's enzymes and coconut oil's nutrients make this a dynamic duo for reducing hair fall. Mix fresh aloe vera gel with coconut oil, apply to your scalp and hair.
Onions contain sulfur, which aids in hair growth. Blend an onion to extract its juice, mix with honey, apply to your scalp, leave for 30 minutes, and cleanse thoroughly.
Curry leaves are known to strengthen hair roots, and coconut milk is rich in nutrients. Blend curry leaves with coconut milk, apply to your scalp, leave it on for 30 minutes.
Green tea contains antioxidants, while lemon's acidity balances the scalp's pH. Brew green tea, let it cool, add lemon juice, apply to your scalp, leave for 30 minutes, and rinse.