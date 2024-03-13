Include these food items to help quit smoking

Lifestyle
Colorful fruits and vegetables are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that help combat oxidative stress caused by smoking.
Whole grains like oats, brown rice, quinoa, and whole wheat provide sustained energy and fiber, which can help regulate blood sugar levels and reduce cravings.
Nuts and seeds are nutritious snacks that provide healthy fats, protein, and fiber. They can help keep you feeling full and satisfied between meals, reducing the urge to smoke.
Lean protein sources such as poultry, fish, tofu, beans, and lentils help maintain muscle mass and promote feelings of fullness, which can aid in managing cravings.
Dairy products like milk, yogurt, and cheese are excellent sources of calcium and protein and may help reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms associated with smoking cessation.
Sipping on herbal teas like chamomile, peppermint, or ginger tea can provide a comforting alternative to smoking as it hydrates and may help calm the nerves and reduce stress.