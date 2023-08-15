Lifestyle

IIMC to XIC: 7 best Media Colleges in India

These esteemed media schools have quality education, experienced faculty, and strong placements, with UG and PG programs in media studies, journalism, and communication.

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC)

This is a premier institution for media studies in India. Situated in New Delhi, it is renowned for its comprehensive programs and industry-oriented curriculum.

AJK Mass Communication Research Centre

Affiliated to Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, it offers diverse programs, fostering media expertise and creativity, producing skilled professionals for the dynamic media industry.

Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication (SIMC)

This college in Pune, prepares students for successful careers in media and communication fields, with experienced faculty and industry collaborations.

Savitribai Phule Pune University

The Department of Media and Communication Studies at Savitribai Phule Pune University provides dynamic media education, fostering creativity and critical thinking.

University of Hyderabad

Communication Department, University of Hyderabad offers comprehensive media education with a focus on research and practical skills, shaping competent media professionals.

Manipal Institute of Communication

This premier media school is known for its dynamic programs, modern infrastructure, and industry-focused education, producing skilled media professionals.

Asian College of Journalism (ACJ)

This renowned college in Chennai offers specialized courses in print, broadcast, and online journalism.

Xavier Institute of Communications (XIC)

This renowned media institute offers comprehensive programs in journalism, advertising, PR, and media management, fostering industry-ready professionals.

