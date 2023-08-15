Peas to spinach: 7 vegetables which are powerhouses of protein

Lifestyle
When it comes to protein-rich vegetables, there are several options. Vegetables can contribute to meeting your protein needs while combined with other protein sources.
Peas are delicious and versatile legumes that provide a good amount of protein. They can be enjoyed fresh, frozen, or added to soups, stews, and stir-fries.
These mini cabbages are packed with vitamins and antioxidants containing a fair amount of protein. They can be roasted, sautéed, or added to salads.
Apart from being a great source of fibre, broccoli contains a significant amount of protein. It can be enjoyed steamed, roasted, or added to stir-fries.
Although technically not a vegetable, lentils are worth mentioning due to their high protein content. They are a staple in many vegetarian and vegan diets.
These young soybeans are not only a great source of protein. They provide us with essential amino acids as well.
Known for its nutritional powerhouse status, kale also contains a decent amount of protein. It can be used in salads, smoothies, or soups.
This leafy green vegetable contains a decent amount of protein. Spinach is high in vitamins, and minerals which makes it an ideal healthy diet addition.