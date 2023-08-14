7 best meditation apps for stress relief

Lifestyle
In today's fast-paced world, meditation apps have emerged as valuable tools for combatting stress. These are the best meditation apps that can guide you on this journey.
With guided meditation sessions and sleep stories, Calm is a popular choice for stress relief. Its diverse content caters to users seeking relaxation and mindfulness.
Known for its user-friendly approach, Headspace offers meditation exercises tailored to different scenarios. It is perfect for beginners and seasoned meditators alike.
This app boasts an extensive library of free guided meditations, music tracks, and talks. They are led by experienced meditation teachers.
Breethe provides a comprehensive platform with guided meditation and mindfulness practices. Its "Mini-Moments" focuses on quick stress relief throughout the day.
Aura offers meditation sessions tailored to your mood and preferences. It also includes life coaching and personalized affirmations.
Busy individuals can benefit from Simple Habit's short and focused meditation sessions. The app covers various stressors, helping users cultivate mindfulness on the go.
Buddhify app delivers quick mindfulness sessions. Each sessions are specially designed for instant stress relief and relaxation.