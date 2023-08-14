Lifestyle

7 best meditation apps for stress relief

In today's fast-paced world, meditation apps have emerged as valuable tools for combatting stress. These are the best meditation apps that can guide you on this journey. 

Image credits: Pexels

Calm

With guided meditation sessions and sleep stories, Calm is a popular choice for stress relief. Its diverse content caters to users seeking relaxation and mindfulness.

Image credits: Getty

Headspace

 Known for its user-friendly approach, Headspace offers meditation exercises tailored to different scenarios. It is perfect for beginners and seasoned meditators alike.

Image credits: Getty

Insight Timer

This app boasts an extensive library of free guided meditations, music tracks, and talks. They are  led by experienced meditation teachers. 

Image credits: Pexels

Breethe

Breethe provides a comprehensive platform with guided meditation and mindfulness practices. Its "Mini-Moments" focuses on quick stress relief throughout the day.

Image credits: Pexels

Aura

 Aura offers meditation sessions tailored to your mood and preferences. It also includes life coaching and personalized affirmations.

Image credits: Pexels

Simple Habit

 Busy individuals can benefit from Simple Habit's short and focused meditation sessions. The app covers various stressors, helping users cultivate mindfulness on the go.

Image credits: Pexels

Buddhify

Buddhify app delivers quick mindfulness sessions. Each sessions are specially designed for instant stress relief and relaxation.

Image credits: Pexels
