Lifestyle
In a dazzling display at the Port of Miami, Royal Caribbean's state-of-the-art vessel, Icon of the Seas, commenced its maiden cruise just before sunset on Saturday.
The nearly 1,200-foot-long ship, boasting a remarkable 250,800 gross tons, can accommodate an astounding 7,600 guests at full capacity, along with a crew of 2,350.
Among the ship's standout features is Category 6, a colossal 17,000-square-foot water park sprawled across Decks 16 and 17. It claims the title of the largest water park at sea.
Icon of the Seas introduces the first cantilevered infinity pool at sea, along with the largest swimming pool at sea, Royal Bay, boasting a capacity of 40,000 gallons.
Entertainment includes a lineup of 50 musicians and comedians, featuring the largest orchestra at sea (16 pieces) and the first-ever at-sea performance of "The Wizard of Oz"
It also houses the largest ice arena at sea, Absolute Zero, providing guests with the opportunity to skate or enjoy captivating performances.
The ship is 24% more energy-efficient than current industry standards. This vessel is the cruise line's inaugural ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).
The vessel's water management system generates over 93% of fresh water through reverse osmosis.