Afghanistan to Uzbekistan: 7 countries without any coastline

Embark on a journey through seven landlocked nations, each with its distinct charm. From Afghanistan's rugged mountains to Uzbekistan's Silk Road heritage, discover the richness

Afghanistan

Landlocked in South Asia, Afghanistan boasts rugged mountains and historic cities like Kabul. It has a rich cultural heritage with influences from Central Asia

Armenia

Nestled in the South Caucasus, Armenia is known for its ancient monasteries and diverse landscapes. Yerevan is it's capital

Bhutan

Situated in the Eastern Himalayas, Bhutan is renowned for its stunning landscapes, including the iconic Tiger's Nest monastery. It prioritizes Gross National Happiness over GDP

Kazakhstan

The world's largest landlocked country, Kazakhstan spans Central Asia and Eastern Europe. It features vast steppes, modern cities like Nur-Sultan, and the Caspian Sea

Kyrgyzstan

Landlocked in Central Asia, Kyrgyzstan is characterized by mountainous terrains and pristine lakes. Bishkek, the capital, offers a blend of Soviet architecture

Laos

Laos is known for its serene landscapes and Buddhist monasteries. The Mekong River flows through, and Luang Prabang is a UNESCO World Heritage site

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan boasts the Silk Road heritage. Cities like Samarkand and Bukhara are adorned with majestic Islamic architecture, showcasing its historical significance

