Denali to Glaciers Bay National Park: 7 places to visit in Alaska

Discover Alaska's pristine wilderness and rugged beauty. From Denali's peaks to Kenai Fjords, embark on an adventure in the Last Frontier. Welcome to Alaska
This park offers breathtaking wilderness and spectacular mountain scenery. Take a bus tour into the park to witness the beauty of Denali, home to North America's highest peak
Located near the town of Seward, this national park is famous for its stunning fjords, glaciers, and marine wildlife. Take a boat tour to explore the coastal areas
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Glacier Bay is known for its massive tidewater glaciers, fjords, and diverse wildlife. Visitors can explore the park by cruise ship, kayak
Alaska's largest city, Anchorage, offers a mix of urban amenities and outdoor adventures. Visit the Alaska Native Heritage Center, explore the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center
Fairbanks is a city known for its unique experiences, such as viewing the Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) during the winter months
Juneau is nestled between mountains and the Gastineau Channel. Explore the Mendenhall Glacier, take a tram up Mount Roberts for panoramic views
Wrangell-St. Elias is known for its vast wilderness, towering peaks, and expansive glaciers. Explore old mining towns, take scenic drives