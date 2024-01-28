Lifestyle

Denali to Glaciers Bay National Park: 7 places to visit in Alaska

Discover Alaska's pristine wilderness and rugged beauty. From Denali's peaks to Kenai Fjords, embark on an adventure in the Last Frontier. Welcome to Alaska

Image credits: Pixabay

Denali National Park and Preserve

This park offers breathtaking wilderness and spectacular mountain scenery. Take a bus tour into the park to witness the beauty of Denali, home to North America's highest peak

Image credits: Pixabay

Kenai Fjords National Park

Located near the town of Seward, this national park is famous for its stunning fjords, glaciers, and marine wildlife. Take a boat tour to explore the coastal areas

Image credits: Pixabay

Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Glacier Bay is known for its massive tidewater glaciers, fjords, and diverse wildlife. Visitors can explore the park by cruise ship, kayak

Image credits: Pixabay

Anchorage

Alaska's largest city, Anchorage, offers a mix of urban amenities and outdoor adventures. Visit the Alaska Native Heritage Center, explore the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center

Image credits: Pixabay

Fairbanks

Fairbanks is a city known for its unique experiences, such as viewing the Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) during the winter months

Image credits: Pixabay

Juneau

Juneau is nestled between mountains and the Gastineau Channel. Explore the Mendenhall Glacier, take a tram up Mount Roberts for panoramic views

Image credits: Pixabay

Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve

Wrangell-St. Elias is known for its vast wilderness, towering peaks, and expansive glaciers. Explore old mining towns, take scenic drives

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One