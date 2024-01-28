Monaco to Liechtenstein: 7 least populated countries in the World

Lifestyle
Embark on a journey to discover the world's smallest populations. From Nauru to Monaco, explore the unique cultures and landscapes of these fascinating destinations
Situated in the Pacific, Nauru faces environmental challenges due to phosphate mining. Its isolation and small population of 10,873 create a unique cultural setting
This Micronesian paradise boasts pristine islands and coral reefs. Palau, with a population of 18,174, is known for its commitment to environmental conservation
In the Caribbean, the BVI, with 30,423 inhabitants, features stunning beaches and a robust yachting scene
Enclaved in Italy, San Marino, with 34,010 residents, is one of the world's oldest republics. Tourists are drawn to its medieval architecture
Between Switzerland and Austria, Liechtenstein, with a population of 38,254, is a principality blending alpine heritage with modernity
These Caribbean islands, with 39,226 inhabitants, offer pristine beaches and turquoise waters. Tourism is pivotal, combining luxury resorts with natural beauty
Monaco, with 39,520 residents, is a glamorous city-state on the French Riviera. Known for wealth and luxury, it hosts iconic events like the Grand Prix