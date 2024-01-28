Lifestyle

Horseshoe to Chinese Cat: 6 things to keep in-house to bring wealth

Money Plant (Epipremnum aureum)

The Money Plant brings wealth and positive energy into the home and is placed near the entrance or in areas associated with financial activities.

Chinese Lucky Cat (Maneki-neko)

The Maneki-Neko, or Beckoning Cat, is a popular Japanese and Chinese figurine believed to bring good luck and prosperity to its owner. 

Horseshoe

Hanging a horseshoe over the entrance of a home brings good luck and wards off evil. The horseshoe's shape resembles a crescent moon, symbolizing growth and fertility.

Bamboo Plant

The Bamboo Plant associated with positive energy and prosperity in Feng Shui is believed to bring good luck and harmony, especially when placed in the wealthy corner of a home.

Three-Legged Toad (Chan Chu or Jin Chan)

In Chinese folklore, the Three-Legged Toad brings wealth and prosperity and has a coin in its mouth. It is believed to attract money and good fortune. 

Citrus Fruits

Oranges, tangerines, and other citrus fruits are considered symbols of wealth and good fortune in various cultures, especially during festive occasions. 

