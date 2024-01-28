Horseshoe to Chinese Cat: 6 things to keep in-house to bring wealth

Lifestyle
The Money Plant brings wealth and positive energy into the home and is placed near the entrance or in areas associated with financial activities.
The Maneki-Neko, or Beckoning Cat, is a popular Japanese and Chinese figurine believed to bring good luck and prosperity to its owner.
Hanging a horseshoe over the entrance of a home brings good luck and wards off evil. The horseshoe's shape resembles a crescent moon, symbolizing growth and fertility.
The Bamboo Plant associated with positive energy and prosperity in Feng Shui is believed to bring good luck and harmony, especially when placed in the wealthy corner of a home.
In Chinese folklore, the Three-Legged Toad brings wealth and prosperity and has a coin in its mouth. It is believed to attract money and good fortune.
Oranges, tangerines, and other citrus fruits are considered symbols of wealth and good fortune in various cultures, especially during festive occasions.