Lifestyle
Ice baths are one of the beauty secrets of celebrities. Do you know how many health benefits there are from taking ice baths?
Experts say that bathing with ice water or ice cubes is very good for mental health
Ice baths are very good for muscle problems
Research says that ice baths increase enthusiasm and dedication
The coolness in an ice bath increases the dopamine level in the brain
Taking an ice bath before bed helps you sleep well at night. Ice baths improve mental state and energy levels
Samarkand to Dushanbe: 7 places in Central Asia you must visit once
6 common habits that can harm your Kidneys and affect your health
PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's expensive and exquisite jewelry collection
Rajasthan: Top 10 romantic places of winter destinations