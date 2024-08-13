Lifestyle

Broccoli to Berries: 7 foods that help in maintaining hormones

Here are seven foods that can help keep your hormones in check and promote a healthy endocrine system

Image credits: Pixabay

Leafy Greens

Leafy greens like spinach and kale are rich in magnesium, which plays a crucial role in hormone regulation. Magnesium helps manage insulin levels and supports adrenal function

Image credits: Getty

Fatty Fish

Fatty fish such as salmon and mackerel are high in omega-3 fatty acids. These healthy fats reduce inflammation and support hormone production by promoting healthy cell membranes

Image credits: Getty

Avocados

Avocados are packed with healthy fats, fiber, and potassium. They help maintain healthy hormone levels by supporting the production of hormones like estrogen and progesterone

Image credits: Getty

Nuts and Seeds

Nuts seeds are rich in essential fatty acids, antioxidants, fiber. They support hormone balance by providing the building blocks for hormone production and reducing inflammation

Image credits: Getty

Berries

Berries, such as blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries, are high in antioxidants and vitamins that support endocrine health

Image credits: Getty

Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a great source of complex carbohydrates and vitamins like vitamin A. They help regulate insulin levels and support healthy adrenal glands

Image credits: Getty

Cruciferous Vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and cauliflower contain compounds that support liver detoxification. This process is vital for breaking down excess hormones

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One