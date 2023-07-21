Mehrangarh to Ranthambore: 5 Majestic forts of Rajasthan

Lifestyle
The royal land of Rajasthan is known for its majestic forts and enchanting allure. Let's explore a few of Rajasthan's most famous forts which have stood the test of time
Mehrangarh Fort was built by Rao Jodha, the founder of Jodhpur, in 1459. The construction of the fort began in the year 1459. It offers panoramic views of the blue city below
The fort was built by Maharana Kumbha of the Mewar dynasty, it stands majestically atop the Aravalli range and is said to be the second-longest wall after the Great Wall of China
The present structure was mostly shaped by the Sisodia Rajputs in the 15th century. Tales of 'Jauhar' and heroic sacrifices ooze through the walls of Chittorgarh
The fort is believed to have been built by the Chauhan dynasty. Over the centuries, the fort changed hands between various ruling dynasties, including the Mughals and the Rajputs
The fort was built by Maharaja Rawal Jaiswal, the founder of Jaisalmer to protect the city from invasions. Satyajit Ray shot his famous movie Sonar Kella here