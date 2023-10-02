Lifestyle

02-Oct-2023, 12:59:12 pm

How to use rice powder and curd to remove sun tan

Mix 2 spoons rice powder with 2-3 yogurt tablespoons for thick paste

Apply the mixture to your face and neck

Leave it on for about 15-20 minutes until it dries

Gently scrub the mask off with wet fingers, using circular motions

Rinse your face with cool water and pat dry

This mask can help with skin brightening and treating acne scars

