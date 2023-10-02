Lifestyle
02-Oct-2023, 12:59:12 pm
How to use rice powder and curd to remove sun tan
Image credits: Getty
Mix 2 spoons rice powder with 2-3 yogurt tablespoons for thick paste
Image credits: google
Apply the mixture to your face and neck
Image credits: Getty
Leave it on for about 15-20 minutes until it dries
Image credits: Getty
Gently scrub the mask off with wet fingers, using circular motions
Image credits: Getty
Rinse your face with cool water and pat dry
Image credits: Getty
This mask can help with skin brightening and treating acne scars
Image credits: Getty
