Darjeeling Tea to Nilgiri Tea: 10 varieties of Tea in India

Kashmiri Kahwa

A traditional Kashmiri green tea infused with spices like saffron, cardamom, and cinnamon, offering a fragrant and rejuvenating experience.

Darjeeling tea

Revered as the "Champagne of Teas," Darjeeling tea, grown in the Himalayan region, boasts delicate and floral notes, making it a favorite among tea connoisseurs.

Masala Chai

Masala Chai combines black tea leaves with aromatic spices like cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves, creating a rich and flavorful brew enjoyed across India.

Nilgiri Tea

Hailing from the Nilgiri hills, this tea is known for its bright and brisk character, often with fruity and floral undertones.

Ginger Tea

A warming and spicy concoction, Ginger Tea combines black tea with freshly grated ginger, providing comfort and aiding digestion.

Cardamom Tea

By combining cardamom, ginger, and tea powder with or without milk, cardamom tea creates a spicy, flavorful tea.
 

Tulsi Tea

Combining the goodness of holy basil, or Tulsi, with green or black tea, this herbal infusion is revered for its health benefits and refreshing taste.

