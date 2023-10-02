Lifestyle
A traditional Kashmiri green tea infused with spices like saffron, cardamom, and cinnamon, offering a fragrant and rejuvenating experience.
Revered as the "Champagne of Teas," Darjeeling tea, grown in the Himalayan region, boasts delicate and floral notes, making it a favorite among tea connoisseurs.
Masala Chai combines black tea leaves with aromatic spices like cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves, creating a rich and flavorful brew enjoyed across India.
Hailing from the Nilgiri hills, this tea is known for its bright and brisk character, often with fruity and floral undertones.
A warming and spicy concoction, Ginger Tea combines black tea with freshly grated ginger, providing comfort and aiding digestion.
By combining cardamom, ginger, and tea powder with or without milk, cardamom tea creates a spicy, flavorful tea.
Combining the goodness of holy basil, or Tulsi, with green or black tea, this herbal infusion is revered for its health benefits and refreshing taste.