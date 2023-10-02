7 easy steps to grow Bougainvillea at home

Lifestyle
Bougainvillea thrives in full sunlight. Choose a location that receives at least 6 hours of direct sunlight each day. A sunny spot against a south-facing wall or fence is ideal.
Bougainvillea prefers well-drained soil. Ensure that the soil is loose and not waterlogged. You can add sand or perlite to improve drainage if needed.
Spring is the best time to plant bougainvillea. Avoid planting during the winter months when the plant is less active.
While bougainvillea is drought-tolerant once established, it's crucial to water it consistently. Water deeply and allow the soil to dry between waterings.
Pruning is essential to maintain bougainvillea's shape and encourage new growth. Prune after each flowering cycle to remove dead or overgrown branches.
Bougainvillea is a climbing plant. Provide a trellis, fence, or support structure for it to cling onto and grow vertically.
Bougainvillea is sensitive to frost and cold temperatures. If you live in a cooler climate, consider growing it in a container so you can bring it indoors during winter.