Chhath Puja's special thekua: Perfect gud and ghee recipe for festival

Chhath Prasad is incomplete without Thekua. Here's a Bihari-style jaggery and ghee Thekua recipe.
Wheat Flour - 2 cups
Jaggery - 1 cup (grated)
Ghee - 1 kg
Coconut - grated
Cardamom Powder - ½ tsp
Fennel Seeds - 1 tsp
Water
Heat 1 cup water. Add grated jaggery and dissolve. Cool.
Mix wheat flour with ½ cup ghee. Add coconut, cardamom powder.
Gradually add jaggery syrup to the flour and knead. Let it rest for 5 minutes.
Make small balls of dough and flatten them into round or oval shapes.
Fry thekua in hot ghee until golden brown.
Your jaggery and ghee Thekua is ready for Chhath Puja.