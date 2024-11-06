Lifestyle

Chhath Puja's special thekua: Perfect gud and ghee recipe for festival

Significance of Thekua in Chhath

Chhath Prasad is incomplete without Thekua. Here's a Bihari-style jaggery and ghee Thekua recipe.

Ingredients for Thekua

Wheat Flour - 2 cups

Jaggery - 1 cup (grated)

Ghee - 1 kg

Coconut - grated

Cardamom Powder - ½ tsp

Fennel Seeds - 1 tsp

Water

Prepare Jaggery Syrup

Heat 1 cup water. Add grated jaggery and dissolve. Cool.

Prepare the Dough

Mix wheat flour with ½ cup ghee. Add coconut, cardamom powder.

Knead the Dough

Gradually add jaggery syrup to the flour and knead. Let it rest for 5 minutes.

Shape Thekua

Make small balls of dough and flatten them into round or oval shapes.

Fry Thekua

Fry thekua in hot ghee until golden brown.

Prasad is Ready

Your jaggery and ghee Thekua is ready for Chhath Puja.

Find Next One