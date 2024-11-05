Lifestyle
Apart from glass-velvet, Rajput or royal bangles are also quite in trend these days. So, if you are newly wedded, you can wear this type of heavy royal bangles.
Looking for special bangles for Chhath Puja? Adorn your hands and enhance your beauty with 5 beautiful red-yellow, lac, thread work, glass and royal design bangles.
This set of red and yellow bangles has beautiful stone and pearl work. This bangle set design will look great with your red and yellow saree during Chhath Puja.
Lac bangles are the pride of Biharis, so enhance the beauty of your hands connected with your tradition with these red and yellow lac bangles.
Thread work bangles and bracelets are very much in trend these days. Such simple and heavy thread work bangle and bracelet sets will go well with your red and yellow saree.
These beautiful glass bangles in red and orange, though not red and yellow, will enhance the beauty of both your hands and saree manifold.