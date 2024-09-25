Lifestyle

How to keep Bananas fresh for long time: 8 tips and tricks

Why Do Bananas Turn Black?

Bananas are a fruit that starts to spoil in 2-3 days. If it is not stored properly or kept in the fridge, it turns black. Let's know how to save it-

Wrap the Stem

To keep bananas fresh for a long time, cover the stem on top with plastic wrap or paper.

Use Vinegar

If you want to keep bananas fresh for a long time, applying a little vinegar on them can prevent them from turning black.

Protect from Direct Sunlight

Bananas also turn black quickly when exposed to sunlight. To store it at home, you can wrap it in a cloth.

Hang the Bananas

If we keep the bananas at the bottom of a fruit basket, they can spoil quickly due to pressure and their skin can turn black. Always hang bananas in a well-ventilated place.

Avoid Keeping in the Fridge

Bananas should never be kept in the fridge, as ethylene gas is released from its stem, which causes the banana skin to turn black.

Dip in Soda Water

If you want to retain the freshness of bananas for a long time, soak them in a mixture of water and soda for 5-10 minutes after bringing them from the market.

Keep Bananas Away from Other Fruits

Bananas should always be kept away from other fruits, as many fruits release ethylene gas which causes bananas to rot quickly and also causes other fruits to rot.

