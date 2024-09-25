How to keep Bananas fresh for long time: 8 tips and tricks

Lifestyle
Bananas are a fruit that starts to spoil in 2-3 days. If it is not stored properly or kept in the fridge, it turns black. Let's know how to save it-
To keep bananas fresh for a long time, cover the stem on top with plastic wrap or paper.
If you want to keep bananas fresh for a long time, applying a little vinegar on them can prevent them from turning black.
Bananas also turn black quickly when exposed to sunlight. To store it at home, you can wrap it in a cloth.
If we keep the bananas at the bottom of a fruit basket, they can spoil quickly due to pressure and their skin can turn black. Always hang bananas in a well-ventilated place.
Bananas should never be kept in the fridge, as ethylene gas is released from its stem, which causes the banana skin to turn black.
If you want to retain the freshness of bananas for a long time, soak them in a mixture of water and soda for 5-10 minutes after bringing them from the market.
Bananas should always be kept away from other fruits, as many fruits release ethylene gas which causes bananas to rot quickly and also causes other fruits to rot.