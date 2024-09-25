Lifestyle

Choosing the right shampoo

Image credits: Freepik

1. Read the label

Before buying shampoo, check its label. The ingredients used to make the shampoo. Know what effect they will have on your hair. 

Image credits: Freepik

2. Mild shampoo

A mild shampoo with natural and pH-balanced ingredients is best for daily hair care. 

Image credits: Freepik

3. No chemicals

Make sure that the shampoo is free of chemicals as much as possible. This will not only spoil the beauty of your hair but also your skin.  

Image credits: Freepik

4. Don't remove moisture

Use a mild and moisturizing shampoo and conditioner. Dry hair curls split ends. 

Image credits: Pinterest

5. Don't overwash

Don't over-wash your hair. Because it removes natural oils from the scalp and hair. This causes dryness, itching and hair loss.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One