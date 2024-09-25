Lifestyle
Before buying shampoo, check its label. The ingredients used to make the shampoo. Know what effect they will have on your hair.
A mild shampoo with natural and pH-balanced ingredients is best for daily hair care.
Make sure that the shampoo is free of chemicals as much as possible. This will not only spoil the beauty of your hair but also your skin.
Use a mild and moisturizing shampoo and conditioner. Dry hair curls split ends.
Don't over-wash your hair. Because it removes natural oils from the scalp and hair. This causes dryness, itching and hair loss.