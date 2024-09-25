Hanging blue bottles outside your house keep dogs away?

Lifestyle
Recently, a trend has been seen on social media in which people hang blue bottles outside their homes.
People believe that dogs stay away from the color blue and do not spread dirt near the house. Blue color is mixed with water in plastic bottles and hung along doors or walls.
The logic behind this is that dogs see the color blue clearly and it is a sign of danger for them, which prevents them from coming near.
However, according to science, dogs are color blind and cannot distinguish between colors.
It has not been scientifically proven that hanging blue bottles prevents dogs from coming near the house.
Not only blue, some people also hang red bottles, but there is no concrete evidence for this either. Some consider it superstition, some consider it a talisman.