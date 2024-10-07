Lifestyle
Nowadays, counterfeit products are everywhere, making identification a challenge. Let's see how to identify real toor dal.
Toor dal is commonly used in households to make sambar. Let's learn how to buy the right toor dal.
Country toor dal is small, pale yellow in color, while hybrid toor dal is less nutritious and slightly larger.
Fake toor dal is being sold in the market at low prices. In such a situation, pay attention to the quality and buy clean, medium-sized toor dal.
Polished and unpolished lentils are available in the market. Unpolished lentils are organic and not shiny. Buy unpolished lentils.
To identify toor dal, lightly crush it and soak it in lukewarm water for 5 minutes. If the yellow color separates, it means artificial color has been added.
Mix two drops of water and hydrochloric acid and add 1 teaspoon of toor dal to it. If the color of the dal changes, it may be adulterated.
When buying toor dal, take some in your palm and crush it. If it turns to powder, it is old or spoiled.