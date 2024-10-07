Karva Chauth 2024: 6 steps for radiant skin and golden glow

Lifestyle
To get a golden glow on your face this Karva Chauth, you need to buy a facial kit. Gold facial kits are easily available in the market or online at a starting price of 250
First, apply cleanser to your face with a cotton pad or your hands and clean the skin in a circular motion. Now clean your face with water
Apply golden scrub on your wet face and leave it for some time. After that massage your face and then clean your face. Scrubbing removes dirt from the face
You will be given a gel in the Golden Facial Kit. Apply this gel on your face and neck till it is completely absorbed. You do not have to wash your face after applying the gel
After this, apply golden cream on your face and neck and massage in circular motions for about 10 to 15 minutes. You should not be in a hurry while doing golden facials
In the next step, apply peel off golden mask on face and neck. Do not apply the mask on the eyes at all. After about 15 minutes remove the peel off mask and clean the face
Now apply oil free moisturizer on your face and neck. By doing this, the dirt from your face will also be removed and the face will get moisture