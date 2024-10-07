Silk vs Organza Sarees: Key differences you should know!

Lifestyle
Silk has a smooth, soft, and lustrous texture. This saree is made from pure silk. Organza is light, crisp, and stiff. This saree is very thin and transparent.
Silk sarees are heavy, especially Kanchipuram or Banarasi silk. But organza sarees are very light. They are very comfortable to wear but look a bit puffy.
Silk sarees are normally not transparent and have very low transparency. Organza sarees are slightly transparent, which makes them look light and delicate.
Silk sarees look very royal, classic and traditional. It has a shine, which gives it a rich look. The look of an organza saree is fluffy, light and modern. It is considered trendy.
Silk sarees are a bit heavy and their pallu has to be handled well. The light texture of organza sarees makes them easy to handle, but they do not drape well on the body.
Silk sarees are worn in weddings, religious ceremonies and festivals. These sarees are modern and traditional. Organza sarees are best for fashion events and light functions.
Silk sarees are expensive, they are made by Kanjeevaram, Banarasi or premium artisans. Organza sarees are cheaper than silk as they are also made from artificial fibers.