Chanakya Niti: 3 Qualities of a Superwoman

We all know about Acharya Chanakya, he was one of the great scholars of India. It was he who made Chandragupta, an ordinary young man, the emperor of undivided India.
Chanakya, in one of his policies, states about 3 qualities of women. A woman who possesses these 3 qualities is called a superwoman.
These 3 qualities are innate in women. However, these 3 qualities are found in very few women. Know further which are the 3 qualities that can make any woman a super woman...
According to Acharya Chanakya, a woman who has a sense of compassion and humility is superior to other women. This quality of a woman makes her a super woman.
A married woman has many duties like taking care of guests, husband, children etc. with the family. A woman who has qualities can also be called a super woman.
According to Chanakya, a woman who saves money in advance for bad times is definitely a super woman because money is the biggest support in bad times.