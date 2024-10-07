Lifestyle

Chanakya Niti: 3 Qualities of a Superwoman

Made an ordinary young man a king

We all know about Acharya Chanakya, he was one of the great scholars of India. It was he who made Chandragupta, an ordinary young man, the emperor of undivided India.

What kind of woman is a super woman?

Chanakya, in one of his policies, states about 3 qualities of women. A woman who possesses these 3 qualities is called a superwoman.

These 3 qualities are innate in women

These 3 qualities are innate in women. However, these 3 qualities are found in very few women. Know further which are the 3 qualities that can make any woman a super woman...

A woman who is compassionate

According to Acharya Chanakya, a woman who has a sense of compassion and humility is superior to other women. This quality of a woman makes her a super woman.

One who follows duties

A married woman has many duties like taking care of guests, husband, children etc. with the family. A woman who has qualities can also be called a super woman.

The one who saves money

According to Chanakya, a woman who saves money in advance for bad times is definitely a super woman because money is the biggest support in bad times.

Find Next One