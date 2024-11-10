Lifestyle
Mix cow dung, yellow mustard seeds, and some salt. Rotate it seven times around the head and burn it. This helps remove the evil eye.
Tie some alum in a blue cloth, rotate it seven times over the affected person, and burn the alum in fire. This removes the evil eye and promotes progress.
Tie black sesame seeds, some mustard seeds, and a dried red chili in a black cloth. Rotate it thrice over the affected person and leave it in a deserted place.
Burn salt, two cloves, a cardamom pod, a cinnamon stick, bay leaf, and camphor in a vessel to remove evil eye from home. Discard it outside.
Hanging lemon and green chilies outside the house or business prevents evil eye. Keeping negative energy away promotes progress.
Rotate a mixture of salt and mustard seeds 7 times around the head of the affected person. Throw it outside to remove the evil eye.
For a child affected by evil eye, rotate 3 dried red chilies with some salt 3 times around their head. Burn it in a vessel.