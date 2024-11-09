Calendula to Dahlia: 5 Winter flower plants that bloom in December

Lifestyle
Want a colorful garden even in winter? Plant these 5 flowers in November and see your garden filled with blooms in December. Low maintenance, high beauty!
Calendula thrives in the cold and requires minimal care. Its resilience to cold makes it a perfect choice for a beautiful winter garden
Dahlia varieties bloom well in cold weather, each flower big and beautiful. Ample sunlight and regular watering help them thrive
Petunias tolerate cold and produce beautiful flowers throughout winter. Their colorful blooms enhance any garden and can also be grown in pots
One of the most popular winter flowers, Chrysanthemums come in various varieties and colors, perfect for decorating winter gardens
Pansies beautify winter gardens with their vibrant colors. They thrive in sunlight and slightly cool soil