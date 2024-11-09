Lifestyle

Calendula to Dahlia: 5 Winter flower plants that bloom in December

Winter Plants for a Vibrant Garden

Want a colorful garden even in winter? Plant these 5 flowers in November and see your garden filled with blooms in December. Low maintenance, high beauty!

Calendula: A Winter Blooming Beauty

Calendula thrives in the cold and requires minimal care. Its resilience to cold makes it a perfect choice for a beautiful winter garden

Dahlia: Large Blooms for Winter

Dahlia varieties bloom well in cold weather, each flower big and beautiful. Ample sunlight and regular watering help them thrive

Petunia: Cold-Tolerant Winter Blooms

Petunias tolerate cold and produce beautiful flowers throughout winter. Their colorful blooms enhance any garden and can also be grown in pots

Chrysanthemum: A Winter Favorite

One of the most popular winter flowers, Chrysanthemums come in various varieties and colors, perfect for decorating winter gardens

Pansy: Colorful Winter Garden Delight

Pansies beautify winter gardens with their vibrant colors. They thrive in sunlight and slightly cool soil

