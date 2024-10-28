Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: Gorgeous gajra hairstyles for sarees and lehengas

Hairstyles with Gajra

If you're wearing a traditional outfit this Diwali, your hairstyle should also be special. We've compiled a variety of easy-to-create gajra hairstyles for you.

Simple Gajra Hairstyle

If you're wearing a saree and are short on time, a half-puff with a clutcher and a flower-styled gajra is perfect for a minimal look.

Hairstyle with Gajra

This hairstyle is perfect for Diwali with a saree or lehenga. The hair is styled in a half-ponytail with curls at the bottom, and a gajra adorns the ponytail.

Flower Gajra Hairstyle

If you prefer not to wear a traditional gajra, you can opt for a plain and sober style with a clutcher and artificial flowers for an elegant look.

Hairstyle with Flowers

Layered flowers in various cuttings are readily available. They look lovely, especially if you're planning to curl your hair, enhancing your overall look.

Simple Hairstyle with Gajra

Women with short hair often struggle with hairstyles, but not anymore. This gajra style is perfect for short hair.

Minimal Hairstyle

Mouni Roy's hairstyle features flicks and a tied-back look. Instead of placing the gajra at the back, she wears it near her ears, creating a beautiful effect.

