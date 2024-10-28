Diwali 2024: Gorgeous gajra hairstyles for sarees and lehengas

Lifestyle
If you're wearing a traditional outfit this Diwali, your hairstyle should also be special. We've compiled a variety of easy-to-create gajra hairstyles for you.
If you're wearing a saree and are short on time, a half-puff with a clutcher and a flower-styled gajra is perfect for a minimal look.
This hairstyle is perfect for Diwali with a saree or lehenga. The hair is styled in a half-ponytail with curls at the bottom, and a gajra adorns the ponytail.
If you prefer not to wear a traditional gajra, you can opt for a plain and sober style with a clutcher and artificial flowers for an elegant look.
Layered flowers in various cuttings are readily available. They look lovely, especially if you're planning to curl your hair, enhancing your overall look.
Women with short hair often struggle with hairstyles, but not anymore. This gajra style is perfect for short hair.
Mouni Roy's hairstyle features flicks and a tied-back look. Instead of placing the gajra at the back, she wears it near her ears, creating a beautiful effect.