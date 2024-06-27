 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Why credit cards is a better choice for transactions?

1. Reward points

Nearly all cards offer reward points on a variety of spends such as dining, entertainment, travel, shopping, etc. Some cards may also offer 2x or 5x accelerated reward points.

2. Joining bonus

Many credit cards offer a variety of joining bonuses. These benefits may range from reward points, cashback, free flight tickets, and gift vouchers, and more.

3. Helps you improve credit score

This 3-digit score is crucial to your financial health and can determine your access to credit. Debit card usage is not reported and will not help you build your credit score.

4. Cashback and offers

Credit cards offer attractive cashback or discounts. By crediting % of transaction amount back to you, credit cards can help you make your purchases more affordable.

5. For safe transactions

Credit cards come with robust consumer protection features such as the option to dispute charges following an unauthorised transaction and fraud protection.

6. Acceptance across globe

While debit cards are accepted, credit cards are more widely preferred for many offline and online transactions. They are preferred choice given their safety and wider acceptance.

