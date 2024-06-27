Food
Discover why health experts caution against combining these two foods and what it means for your health.
Learn why the belief that drinking milk after eating fish causes leprosy is not supported by scientific evidence.
Understand how the conflicting properties of milk and fish can impact digestion and immune function.
Insights from doctors on why it's important to avoid mixing foods with opposite nutritional qualities.
Debunking myths about the health risks associated with consuming milk and fish together.
Discover the individual health benefits of milk and fish when consumed separately.
Insights into leprosy as an autoimmune disease and its actual causes, unrelated to food combinations.
Practical advice from experts on maintaining a balanced diet and optimal digestive health.