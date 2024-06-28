6 ways to get rid of mosquitoes THIS monsoon

Lifestyle
Apply mosquito repellent creams, lotions, or sprays containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus on exposed skin to keep mosquitoes away.
Use mosquito nets over beds and windows to create a physical barrier that prevents mosquitoes from entering living spaces while allowing airflow.
Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water. Regularly empty and clean containers such as flower pots, bird baths, and gutters to eliminate potential breeding grounds.
Consider using mosquito traps or electric mosquito-repellent devices that emit ultraviolet light or carbon dioxide to attract and trap mosquitoes.
Use natural mosquito repellents such as citronella candles, lemon eucalyptus oil, neem oil, or lavender oil, which have insect-repelling properties.
Keep surroundings clean and well-maintained. Trim grass and vegetation around homes, as mosquitoes tend to hide in dense vegetation during the day.