7 KEY diet tips to follow to maintain a healthy skin THIS monsoon

Monsoon’s humidity and rain can challenge skin health. Follow these seven diet tips to keep your skin nourished, glowing, and healthy, ensuring it stays radiant all season long
During the monsoon, maintaining hydration is key to healthy skin. Drink at least 8-10 glasses of water daily. Hydration helps flush out toxins, keeps skin moisturized
Consume foods high in antioxidants like berries, citrus fruits, and green leafy vegetables. Antioxidants combat free radicals, reduce inflammation, and enhance skin’s resilience
Omega-3 fatty acids found in fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts support skin's lipid barrier, preventing dryness and inflammation. These healthy fats keep skin supple, reduce acne
High sugar intake and processed foods can lead to skin breakouts and dullness. They spike insulin levels, triggering inflammation and excess oil production
Probiotics in yogurt, kefir, and fermented foods balance gut bacteria, which directly impacts skin health. A healthy gut reduces acne, redness, and inflammation
Caffeine, alcohol can dehydrate skin, reduce its elasticity. Limit your intake to keep skin hydrated and plump. Swap your regular coffee with green tea, which provides antioxidants
Seasonal fruits and vegetables like mangoes, lychees, and cucumbers are packed with vitamins and minerals essential for skin health. They improve skin texture, boost immunity