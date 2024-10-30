Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 6 stunning flower Rangoli designs

Latest Flower Rangoli Design

Create a Kamadhenu cow rangoli with a photo in a plate, decorated with flowers. Add diyas and decorate the outer layer with puffed lotus seeds and leaves

Multi-Color Flower Rangoli

Create a multi-color round rangoli using orange and yellow marigolds, white and red flowers

Side Rangoli Design

For a small corner, create a beautiful rangoli with a white flower swastika

Ganesha Flower Rangoli

Create a beautiful Ganesha face rangoli using betel leaves, yellow, white, and red flowers

Corner Rangoli Idea

Place a terracotta pot filled with water, flowers, and a floating diya in a corner. Surround it with a beautiful flower design

Lakshmi Footprints Rangoli

Create auspicious Lakshmi footprints with rose petals. Surround them with white flowers, marigolds, and green leaves

