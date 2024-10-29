Lifestyle

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa Inspired Blouse Designs for Curvy Women

Deep Square Neckline Blouse

Curvy women can adorn a deep square neckline blouse with a Bandhani saree. Opt for double straps for better support.

Deep Back Dori Blouse

Curvy women shouldn't shy away from backless blouses. A 10-inch deep back neckline with dori tassels is a stylish choice.

Half Sleeve Zari Blouse

Pair a matching blouse with your Banarasi saree for Chhath Puja. A deep V neckline is also a fashionable option.

Sequin Work V-Neck Blouse

Shine in a golden sequined blouse like Monalisa's with a plain saree. U-shaped layered tassel work adds extra flair.

Deep V-Neck Blouse

Pair dark-colored deep V-neck blouses with lighter sarees. Adjust the neckline depth to your preference.

Sweetheart Neckline Sleeveless Blouse

A sweetheart neckline sleeveless blouse flatters every figure. Pair a plain blouse with a printed silk saree.

Tassel Lace Blouse

Enhance your silk or Banarasi saree with a lacework blouse like Monalisa's, featuring elegant tassels.

Find Next One