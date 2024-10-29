Bhojpuri actress Monalisa Inspired Blouse Designs for Curvy Women

Lifestyle
Curvy women can adorn a deep square neckline blouse with a Bandhani saree. Opt for double straps for better support.
Curvy women shouldn't shy away from backless blouses. A 10-inch deep back neckline with dori tassels is a stylish choice.
Pair a matching blouse with your Banarasi saree for Chhath Puja. A deep V neckline is also a fashionable option.
Shine in a golden sequined blouse like Monalisa's with a plain saree. U-shaped layered tassel work adds extra flair.
Pair dark-colored deep V-neck blouses with lighter sarees. Adjust the neckline depth to your preference.
A sweetheart neckline sleeveless blouse flatters every figure. Pair a plain blouse with a printed silk saree.
Enhance your silk or Banarasi saree with a lacework blouse like Monalisa's, featuring elegant tassels.